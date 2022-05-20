TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A woman identified as Alice has opened up about being impregnated by a church pastor when she went for deliverance.

She said she was fooled by the pastor who got her pregnant and has since refused to take responsibility.

The mother of three disclosed that because of hardship and domestic violence, she left her first marriage and began working at a night club where a regular got her pregnant but never showed up again.

In a bid to start fresh and find solution to poverty, Alice met her cousin who took her to meet the church Bishop.

The bishop prayed for her and booked a deliverance session with her. It was during the deliverance session that she slept with the bishop and got pregnant.

Alice’s child is ten years now and she has called on the bishop to take responsibility for his child.

