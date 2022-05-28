How to impress the woman you like – Reno Omokri leaks secret

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian Lawyer/ book writer, Reno Omokri has disclosed to men what they need to do to impress any woman they are interested in.

The 48 year old activist in a tweet advised that men work hard as success really is what impresses women.

He noted that it is not about going to the gym, trying to lose weight or getting a nice hair cut, neither is it about wearing designer clothes.

He tweeted;

“Dear men,
If you want to impress a girl you like, don’t go and work out in the gym, or get a hair cut, or wear designer clothes. Go and succeed. You are not a woman. Stop beautifying yourself. Go and beautify your account, and you will be beautiful in her eyes!”.

