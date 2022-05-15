How to participate in Big Brother Naija Season 7 auditions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

TheinfoNG announced earlier today that auditions for the seventh season of Big Brother Naija, the annual reality television show, have begun.

The auditions, which began today, May 15, 2022, will conclude on May 30, 2022.

We now bring you information on how to qualify for participation in the auditioning process.

The BBNaija Season 7 audition steps were announced on Twitter just moments ago, with the organizers saying, “Biggie is calling you back home.”

“#BBNaija Season 7 auditions are officially open, are you the next Efe, Miracle, Mercy, Laycon or Whitemoney?

“This is your time to show Biggie what you’re all about”

Steps To Audition

  1. Log on to the audition website by clicking on this link and follow the instructions.
  2. Create a profile on the site by filling in the form.
  3. Upload a three-minute video explaining why you should be chosen including who you are, how you grew up, likes, dislikes, and unique things about you.
  4. Finish by submitting your video.
