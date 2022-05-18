I am going through a rough time – DJ Cuppy laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Disc Jockey, Florence ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has cried out over her academic pursuit at Oxford.
Cuppy made this known through her Instagram as she lamented the struggle she’s going through at Oxford University where she’s currently running her master’s degree.

She said:

“Haven’t been online for a few days as I’ve been dealing with quite a difficult time as its my last term at Oxford University.

My thesis is due soon and I am under so much pressure to deliver at such a high academic standard. Having never done a research paper before, it’s extremely draining in a mental and even emotional way.

My diagnosed ADHD and Anxiety have truly got the best of me.

I’m going through a rough time, I know, but it shall soon pass and I will finish this paper and hand it in.

I have full GODFIDENCE.”

