I am in a new relationship already, no time – Nkechi Blessing announces

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed that she is currently in another relationship.

Recall, the actress’ relationship with her ex-husband, Opeyemi Falegan recently crashed, as they repeatedly dragged themselves and spilled dirty secrets about each other online.

Apparently, Nkechi has moved on and is now in another relationship without wasting time mourning over lost love.

Nkechi Blessing, who is currently in the United States, made this known to her fans during a question and answer session when one of the questions thrown to her was whether she’d still give love a chance to which she revealed she’s already in a relationship

According to Nkechi, she quickly moved into another relationship without wasting time sulking about her ex, Falegan.

