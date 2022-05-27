TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I am no longer born again and I’m enjoying it -Tonto Dikeh reveals state of her relationship with Jesus

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has revealed her current relationship with Christ more than two years after declaring that she is born again.

Tonto Dikeh declared in 2019 that she is now born again and that no man can do anything to her that God has not said will happen, and that she has a great body.

The mother of one said:

“No publicity is bad publicity at the end of the day. I haven’t done work for a very long time, but I can tell you, I am one of the most relevant. I am born again by the way. My confident comes from the fact that no man can do nothing to me that God has not said would happen. My believe in God gives me so much confidence, secondly, I am damn beautiful; thirdly, I have got a great body; fourth, I have got money; fifth, I use my platform to help all the people. All these qualities about myself made me a very bold woman.”

 

