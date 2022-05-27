I am no longer born again and I’m enjoying it -Tonto Dikeh reveals state of her relationship with Jesus

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has revealed her current relationship with Christ more than two years after declaring that she is born again.

Tonto Dikeh declared in 2019 that she is now born again and that no man can do anything to her that God has not said will happen, and that she has a great body.

The mother of one said: