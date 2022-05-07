I am not a thief, it was mistake: Justin Dean reacts after Korra Obidi called him out for stealing her $5000

Few hours after his estranged wife, Korra Obidi, called him out and labeled him a thief, Performance Therapist Justin Dean reacted, declaring that he is not a thief because the transaction was a mistake.

Earlier TheinfoNG reported that Korra Obidi cried out on Facebook, accusing her estranged husband, Justin Dean of stealing money from her. Breaking down in tears, Korra said she never intended to make her marital issue a public affair but will no longer keep quiet.

According to her, Justin cleared out the whole money she recently deposited into their joint account.

In what she referred to as ‘daylight robbery’, Korra said she mistakenly sent $5000 to their joint account for her rents and before she knew it, Justin cleared every penny from the account. And when she reached out to him to pay back, he refused.

She said the money was the payment made to her from promotions, which was meant to sustain her girls as Justin has stopped providing for their kids.

She however said she has reported the case to her lawyers and they have taken it up.

The dancer also declared that she is not going to be silent anymore, and that Justin has 24 hours to return all her money or else she will go live on social media and expose him.

Reacting to the stealing allegation, Justin Dean in a fresh video debunked it, saying that it was a mistake, and that he accidentally withdraw the money.

Justin Dean, who also revealed that he has refunded the money to her, used the opportunity to show off the huge amount of money he has made on social media, stating that negativity has earned him $27,000 plus while positivity earned him only $12,000 plus on Facebook but he has decided to stop being involved in negative issues.

Watch video below…