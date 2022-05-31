I am praying for you – Davido reacts as Kizz Daniel shares cryptic post

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Davido, a popular Nigerian singer, has responded to his colleague Kizz Daniel’s cryptic tweet.

Kizz Daniel recently shared a cryptic post about how people are working hard to oppose God’s grace in his life.

In his words;

“I worked for this, I’m blessed for this, don’t fight the grace of God upon my life, e dey backfire hard period, full gist later”.

Reacting to his tweet, Davido assured Kizz Daniel that he is praying for him.

“God is with you brother, you are in my prayers”, Davido wrote.

The two artists have shared a special brotherly bond and have also collaborated on songs.

See tweets below:

