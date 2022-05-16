“I am super proud of myself” – Man excited as he graduates with perfect CGPA in US university

A Twitter user identified as Nimi has taken to his page to rejoice as he graduates with a perfect CGPA in his Masters degree programme in a US university.

The young Nigerian man who is super happy with his academic performance revealed that he graduated with a 4.0 CGPA.

Completing a graduate programme is certainly not an easy thing let alone graduating with a perfect CGPA. Nimi has demonstrated his brilliance with this.

The fresh masters degree holder shared splendid photo of himself donning a graduate gown and cap as he attends his graduation ceremony.

He wrote:

”Finished my masters with a 4.0 cgpa. I am super proud of myself.”



Social media users have taken to Nimi’s comment section to flood it with congratulatory messages over his remarkable feat.