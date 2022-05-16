TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean…

AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz…

“I am super proud of myself” – Man excited as he graduates with perfect CGPA in US university

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user identified as Nimi has taken to his page to rejoice as he graduates with a perfect CGPA in his Masters degree programme in a US university.
The young Nigerian man who is super happy with his academic performance revealed that he graduated with a 4.0 CGPA.

Completing a graduate programme is certainly not an easy thing let alone graduating with a perfect CGPA. Nimi has demonstrated his brilliance with this.

The fresh masters degree holder shared splendid photo of himself donning a graduate gown and cap as he attends his graduation ceremony.

READ ALSO

I still want her to cook and clean my house – Man…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a…

He wrote:

Finished my masters with a 4.0 cgpa. I am super proud of myself.”

Social media users have taken to Nimi’s comment section to flood it with congratulatory messages over his remarkable feat.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean with 19-year-old…

AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz Daniel as they…

Davido comes under fire for gifting his daughter, Imade a Burna Boy lookalike…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician Galadima…

Why Korra Obidi wants to destr0y me – Justin Dean finally opens up

AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I am super proud of myself” – Man excited as he graduates with perfect…

Heartfelt moment man proposed to girlfriend in the presence of Davido at a…

Fans gift Saskay Benz for her 22nd birthday (Photos/Video)

Netizens react as man waits for girlfriend to clean off make up before proposing…

“Get my name out of your mouth” – Skales tells Samklef (Video)

Fight ensues as man returns from trip to surprise his wife only to see her in…

Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo jubilant as he welcomes baby girl

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More