“I am virgin, we didn’t have an affair” – Justin Dean’s alleged Brazilian mistress exonerates him, reveals more secret

Justin Dean’s alleged 18-year-old Brazilian mistress has taken to social media to clear the air.

Korra Obidi, a well-known dancer and Justin Dean’s ex-wife, recently revealed that she told her husband she had an affair before moving to America.

She also revealed that her husband Justin Dean has an 18-year-old mistress, showing a video of Justin Dean and the alleged mistress together.

The alleged 18-year-old mistress has come forward to clarify the situation, revealing that she and Justin Dean are simply friends.

She stated that they never had an affair and that she is still a virgin at that time.

Watch the video below;

