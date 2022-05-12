I believe men should make money before they fall in love – Portable

Nigerian street-hop artiste Portable, born Habeeb Okikiola has said that men need to prioritize making money over every other thing.

In a video posted on Instagram story, he said that he believes a man should hustle to become rich before he thinks of falling in love.

Portable stated this while also speaking on his career as a musician. The Zazuu star noted that he makes music for a living and does so with passion because he realises that a man without money is not valued by society.

Speaking further, the popular singer who is currently in Dubai attempted to buttress his point by saying that a poor man has no brother.

