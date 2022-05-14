TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year…

“Falegan used to cry on top of me” – Nkechi Blessing says as she…

“I can marry 25 wives if I like” Yul Edochie finally speaks out on his second marriage (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and presidential candidate, has finally spoken out about his second marriage to Judy Austin, a colleague.

On May 11, we reported that the actor had revealed his plans to speak out about his marital problems.

Things haven’t been going well between the actor and his first wife, May Yul Edochie, since he married a second wife without her consent.

READ ALSO

It’s time to lock up my page, enough of the cruise – Yul…

Reactions as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin…

The actor revealed his plans to do a tell-all on his Instagram story.

According to him, silence is good but it certainly is not always the best answer.

“Silence is good. But it’s certainly not always the best answer. It has gotten to the point where I’ll speak”.

Yul Edochie had kept to his promise as he took to his Instagram page to address his family issue.

The actor warned Nigerians to focus on their family problems as he has the right to marry as many wives as he wants.

According to him, it is his life and his business and as such people should channel their energy into meaningful things going on in the country.

The actor pointed out how politicians don’t take citizens serious because they don’t channel their energy into pressing issues in the country like the devaluation of the Naira.

Yul Edochie said,

“Though a lot of people said I should be silent but I wouldn’t. For the past two weeks, people have been discussing the issue, the whole polygamy, me marry a second wife, we broke the internet. It is my life, I have the right to wake up in the morning to marry 25 women. If I like, you can make it up to 50, it’s not your business, it’s my life. The energy you all are channeling into my personal issues that’s why the politician don’t take Nigerians serious. We have many issues in the country, yet we don’t chanel our energy on that. I have owned up to my mistake yet you bash me. There are men who have children from different women”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year old husband

“Falegan used to cry on top of me” – Nkechi Blessing says as she shows off what…

Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife in Lagos after 19 years (video)

Scary moment teen actress Ifedi Sharon slipped on tiles, ‘broke’ her…

Deborah Samuel: Audio Record of lady killed over blasphemy in Sokoto, surfaces…

“I cheated on my husband before I moved to America” – Korra Obidi admits to…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I can marry 25 wives if I like” Yul Edochie finally speaks out on his second…

See fresh evidence of Korra Obidi’s cheating habits while pregnant with my child…

“I am virgin, we didn’t have an affair” – Justin Dean’s alleged Brazilian…

American rapper, Lil Keed dies at 24

Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Kpokpogri laments as FCDA demolishes his house in Abuja;…

“People tend to cause havoc when they don’t like you” Toyin Lawani blows hot as…

Man who joined company as security guard becomes manager, shares his success…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More