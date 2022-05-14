“I can marry 25 wives if I like” Yul Edochie finally speaks out on his second marriage (Video)

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and presidential candidate, has finally spoken out about his second marriage to Judy Austin, a colleague.

On May 11, we reported that the actor had revealed his plans to speak out about his marital problems.

Things haven’t been going well between the actor and his first wife, May Yul Edochie, since he married a second wife without her consent.

The actor revealed his plans to do a tell-all on his Instagram story.

According to him, silence is good but it certainly is not always the best answer.

“Silence is good. But it’s certainly not always the best answer. It has gotten to the point where I’ll speak”.

Yul Edochie had kept to his promise as he took to his Instagram page to address his family issue.

The actor warned Nigerians to focus on their family problems as he has the right to marry as many wives as he wants.

According to him, it is his life and his business and as such people should channel their energy into meaningful things going on in the country.

The actor pointed out how politicians don’t take citizens serious because they don’t channel their energy into pressing issues in the country like the devaluation of the Naira.

Yul Edochie said,