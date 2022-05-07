I can no longer continue suffering in this marriage, I need help – Lady cries out over domestic violence

A Port Harcourt based woman, Efe Okoto Oruambo, has begged Nigerians to come to her aid after she was al!egedly assaulted by her husband.

She shared photos of bruises at her back which looked like teeth bite marks, alleging that her husband has been physically and em0tionally abusing her.

She shared the photos on a Christian marriage/relationship Facebook group on Friday May 6,

“I’m being abused em0tionally, physically, and otherwise… I’ve escaped [email protected] on several occasions in my marriage. I’ve endured it all for the sake of my three cute children. I’ve just been hit by the last straw. I’ll rather be alive and single than die in this marriage,” she wrote.

“I need help. I don’t know where to run to nor who to turn to. I’m based in Port Harcourt. I don’t know any domestic vi0lence office to get help from. This is what I received about an hour ago. He, my husband, Victor Oruambo came home late, drunk and high and meant to kil! me and go to prison tonight. God saved me. I need help… I can no longer keep suffering this way… I need help… Please help me”