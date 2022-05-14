“I cheated on my husband before I moved to America” – Korra Obidi admits to infidelity in new video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Korra Obidi, a Nigerian singer and dancer, has admitted to cheating on her estranged husband Justin Dean before they married.

Justin Dean, who has accused the singer of being a serial cheater, is believed to be vindicated by her admission.

In a live video session, the mother of two revealed this alongside her sister, Nancy Umeh.

Korra denied being a serial cheater and explained that it was a one-time affair, while also alleging that her husband has an 18-year-old mistress.

Narrating her side of the story concerning their marriage woes, Korra opposed being a chronic cheat and explained it was a one time affair, while also alleging that her husband has an 18-year-old mistress.

“Most of you have heard one side of the story, its time for you to hear my side of the story. I’m not a chronic cheat, I’m far from a chronic cheat. I’m just a woman who was honest to her husband.

“Umm before I came to America, it was during the Trump’s tenure, I was very indecisive about moving and I tasted from Pandora’s box; I had an affair. That affair lasted like one date, I feel bad about it but I had not moved to America.

“Up on getting to America, I was very very sad that I had made that mistake with the guy. I told him the truth, I said “hey, I had an affair in Nigeria and I don’t want us to ever have secrets,” Korra Obidi revealed.

Watch the video below;


Obidi added that Dean did not take the news well and instead subjected her to emotional and physical abuse which eventually led to her losing a pregnancy.

The singer also shared videos of Dean with his alleged 18-year-old mistress all loved up on a trip in Brazil.

The duo tied the knot on December 17, 2017, and had their first daughter, June Dean in 2019.

