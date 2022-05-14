“I cheated on my husband before I moved to America” – Korra Obidi admits to infidelity in new video

Korra Obidi, a Nigerian singer and dancer, has admitted to cheating on her estranged husband Justin Dean before they married.

Justin Dean, who has accused the singer of being a serial cheater, is believed to be vindicated by her admission.

In a live video session, the mother of two revealed this alongside her sister, Nancy Umeh.

Korra denied being a serial cheater and explained that it was a one-time affair, while also alleging that her husband has an 18-year-old mistress.

“Most of you have heard one side of the story, its time for you to hear my side of the story. I’m not a chronic cheat, I’m far from a chronic cheat. I’m just a woman who was honest to her husband. “Umm before I came to America, it was during the Trump’s tenure, I was very indecisive about moving and I tasted from Pandora’s box; I had an affair. That affair lasted like one date, I feel bad about it but I had not moved to America. “Up on getting to America, I was very very sad that I had made that mistake with the guy. I told him the truth, I said “hey, I had an affair in Nigeria and I don’t want us to ever have secrets,” Korra Obidi revealed.

Obidi added that Dean did not take the news well and instead subjected her to emotional and physical abuse which eventually led to her losing a pregnancy.

The singer also shared videos of Dean with his alleged 18-year-old mistress all loved up on a trip in Brazil.

The duo tied the knot on December 17, 2017, and had their first daughter, June Dean in 2019.