“I chose to stop reacting to life and start living it” – Kaffy speaks amid reactions trailing crashed marriage (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, also known as Kaffy, a popular dancer, recently shared a new post amid discussions surrounding her failed marriage.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the choreographer discussed her childhood trauma and her failed marriage to Papii J Ameh, which she blamed on his infidelity.

The dancer went on to reveal that she stopped sleeping with her ex-hubby three years before they officially had a divorce as that was what brought her healing.

However, in a recent post, she took to her Instagram page to share a snippet of her conversation with Chude while writing about life.

In her words:

“Life is a journey!
Hmmm 4 words packed and pregnant with so much , like a movie with drama,action,comedy,thriller ,romance,war,adventure,fantasy,history with so many layers of plot twists that only the scriptwriter and director (BABA GOD) knows the possible endings but the actor is given power to navigate through and chose which ending he or she desires .

I chose to stop reacting to life and start living it . Not through Anyones eyes but through that which God has laid in my path .

We learn from stories , I hope you learn from mine !”

See the post below:

 

