Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she has backslided in her service to Christ.
The popular actress who has been known for a long time as prayerful, a radical for Jesus has revealed the current state of her faith in Christ.
She said she backslided a long time ago and seems to be enjoying her new life outside Christendom. According to her, life outside Christianity is fun.
In reaction, see what Nigerians said;
@dopest_gemini:
“if confusion was a person”.
@Zigiempire.stan:
“That’s why Jesus came to die for us. So redemption is what you need”.
@mrpresidennnt:
“She literally gave her life to Christ and collected it back. Osheyyy
@sohigh_xy:
“Heaven lost one… we’re outside gain one… In other words, Earth 1-0 Heaven.”
