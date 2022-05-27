TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she has backslided in her service to Christ.

The popular actress who has been known for a long time as prayerful, a radical for Jesus has revealed the current state of her faith in Christ.

She said she backslided a long time ago and seems to be enjoying her new life outside Christendom. According to her, life outside Christianity is fun.

In reaction, see what Nigerians said;

@dopest_gemini:
“if confusion was a person”.

@Zigiempire.stan:
“That’s why Jesus came to die for us. So redemption is what you need”.

@mrpresidennnt:
“She literally gave her life to Christ and collected it back. Osheyyy

@sohigh_xy:
“Heaven lost one… we’re outside gain one… In other words, Earth 1-0 Heaven.”

