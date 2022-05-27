I didn’t beg you to pay my fees, don’t use it to trap me – Lady tells boyfriend as she dumps him

A WhatsApp conversation between a man and his girlfriend, who decided to end their relationship despite everything he had done for her, has gone viral.

He appears to have brought up all of the things he had done for her in the past to discourage her from leaving him, but she asked him not to use all of that to trap her.

She mentioned in the conversation that he had paid her school fees and housed her, but she does not want him to guilt trip her into staying with him.

She said she is grateful for everything and noted that he chose to do all those things out of his own will and she did not beg him.

In response, the man expressed shock that she decided to end their relationship despite the fact that he had given her everything.

Read below;