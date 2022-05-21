“I didn’t deserve this” – Lady cries out as she shares her chat with a bolt driver (Screenshots)

Twitter user, @TeelashDavido has narrated how she ordered a ride from bolt and sent a message to her driver, requesting to know where he was.

The Bolt driver took offense at the question and accused her of not being courteous.

He replied her;

“You’re a ********. Am I your father or personal driver? How do you feel talking to a man you don’t know from nowhere and all you could say is WHERE ARE YOU, Odeh Buruku”.

She posted a screenshot of their chat on Twitter in attempt to capture the attention of the management at Bolt to the drivers behavior.

She captioned the tweet:

“Why so angry? I don’t think I warrant this insult but it is what it is. Angry people here and there.”

See screenshots below: