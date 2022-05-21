TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her…

‘You left sexy Maureen for this?’ – Netizens mock Blossom…

“Nwunye Odogwu” – Yul Edochie’s second…

“I didn’t deserve this” – Lady cries out as she shares her chat with a bolt driver (Screenshots)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, @TeelashDavido has narrated how she ordered a ride from bolt and sent a message to her driver, requesting to know where he was.

The Bolt driver took offense at the question and accused her of not being courteous.

He replied her;

READ ALSO

People are angry and bitter and are just looking for…

Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected…

“You’re a ********. Am I your father or personal driver? How do you feel talking to a man you don’t know from nowhere and all you could say is WHERE ARE YOU, Odeh Buruku”.

She posted a screenshot of their chat on Twitter in attempt to capture the attention of the management at Bolt to the drivers behavior.

She captioned the tweet:
“Why so angry? I don’t think I warrant this insult but it is what it is. Angry people here and there.”

See screenshots below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her husband’s waist as…

‘You left sexy Maureen for this?’ – Netizens mock Blossom Chukwujekwu for…

“Nwunye Odogwu” – Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin…

Reactions as actress Rita Edochie reveals faces of her four children

Young mum who flew her son abroad recounts how they had slept in uncompleted…

This is suspicious – Nigerians drag Tacha over what she did after spotting…

They want to k!ll me – Mercy Johnson cries out as she reveals her experience

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“You go marry me abi you no go marry?” – Man proposes to…

Nigerians celebrate man who rescued school children during Kano explosion…

“I didn’t deserve this” – Lady cries out as she shares…

I no d0 again – Lady shares her experience after dating an older man

Dispatch rider breaks down in tears after lady paid his rent for him

Mother reportedly kills daughter to please her new husband who wasn’t in…

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz both cheat on each other, they no longer live in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More