I dislike seeing malicious people posting my child –Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu blows hot

Sophia Momodu, first baby mama of legendary music crooner Davido, has chided an unknown person for posting her child, Imade.

It can be recalled that Sophia’s daughter, Imade Adeleke turned 7 years old yesterday, May 15, 2022 and her father, Davido took to his social media page to celebrate his beautiful daughter with loads of birthday gift, and scribing a beautiful message for her.

The mother-of-one who wasn’t happy with a certain person who must have posted her daughter yesterday, has decided to put that person in check.

Taking to her Snap Chat, Sophia lambasted the unknown person, who celebrated her daughter but still has hate and malice towards her.

Imade’s mum described the person as being hatteefulll and malicious, and asked the person to leave her and her daughter alone and mind her business

In her words:

“I dislike seeing hatteeful, malliiicious, lying ass people posting my child. Tbvh free us babe just face your front”

