Nigerian businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa has opened up about the bitter experience she passed through in life.

She revealed that her 36th birthday came with a double blessing of her rebirth and birth of her first son. According to her, things have not been easy.

She wrote:

“The 2nd of may, a very special day for me. For years it has always been a birthdate to me, but this year it’s more than a birthday. It’s a double blessing for me, a rebirth for me and a day to also celebrate & share the birth of my first son. Words cannot describe how I feel and the past has not been a smooth ride, I have been through a lot.

The lies, tears, hurt, disrespect, wickedness, betrayal, everything I thought would break me brought me strength. Is it the endless nights of tears, soaked pillow cases, heart ache? Where I gave loyalty and got betrayal, where I gave love and got hatred, where I gave support and got neglect.

In all, I thank God for every moment, every second, every hurt, and every tears. Because all that did was to train me and condition me for what’s ahead; A brand new beginning, a continued journey from a pit stop malfunction.

As an imperfect human living in an near perfect world created by a perfect creator. In this near perfect world, God gave me the perfect birthday; “My Baby Boy” my first boy, my rock, a big brother to my little girls. All I want to say is I am so excited to share this news with you all and say a massive thank you to God Almighty, and to all my true friends who stood by me.

To my family, I want to say thank you all for the raw love and support, I love you all! I’m so proud to be a mother to my Baby Boy, they say boys are a handful, well seems like I got a documentary to make. It’s not been an easy 9 months but my baby boy made it all worth it, Happy birthday and congratulations to Me. 💃🥳🎊🎉”