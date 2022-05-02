TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept with Dog…

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home” Actor…

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to…

I gave love and got hatred – Ubi Franklin’s babymama Sandra Iheuwa opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa has opened up about the bitter experience she passed through in life.

She revealed that her 36th birthday came with a double blessing of her rebirth and birth of her first son. According to her, things have not been easy.

She wrote:

READ ALSO

Juliet Ibrahim breaks down in tears, opens up on her failed…

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home”…

“The 2nd of may, a very special day for me. For years it has always been a birthdate to me, but this year it’s more than a birthday. It’s a double blessing for me, a rebirth for me and a day to also celebrate & share the birth of my first son. Words cannot describe how I feel and the past has not been a smooth ride, I have been through a lot.

The lies, tears, hurt, disrespect, wickedness, betrayal, everything I thought would break me brought me strength. Is it the endless nights of tears, soaked pillow cases, heart ache? Where I gave loyalty and got betrayal, where I gave love and got hatred, where I gave support and got neglect.

In all, I thank God for every moment, every second, every hurt, and every tears. Because all that did was to train me and condition me for what’s ahead; A brand new beginning, a continued journey from a pit stop malfunction.

As an imperfect human living in an near perfect world created by a perfect creator. In this near perfect world, God gave me the perfect birthday; “My Baby Boy” my first boy, my rock, a big brother to my little girls. All I want to say is I am so excited to share this news with you all and say a massive thank you to God Almighty, and to all my true friends who stood by me.

To my family, I want to say thank you all for the raw love and support, I love you all! I’m so proud to be a mother to my Baby Boy, they say boys are a handful, well seems like I got a documentary to make. It’s not been an easy 9 months but my baby boy made it all worth it, Happy birthday and congratulations to Me. 💃🥳🎊🎉”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept with Dog for…

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home” Actor Junior Pope cries…

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to ladies to sleep…

Yul Edochie reacts as Amanda Chisom offers to be his third wife

‘You’re getting old, stop being local’ – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick Leonard as…

Nigerian Police begins haunt for lady who said she was paid N1.7m to sleep with…

“How my husband cheated on me with my bestfriend” – Laura Ikeji reveals

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I gave love and got hatred – Ubi Franklin’s babymama Sandra Iheuwa opens up

Yul is my dream job, I won’t suffer – Second wife, Judy Austin

Ebute Metta Building Collapse: I gave tenants quit notice but they refused to…

Lady allegedly jazzed by scammer regains her senses after sending him N1 million

Juliet Ibrahim breaks down in tears, opens up on her failed relationships and…

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

I work very hard but people always associate my success with my father –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More