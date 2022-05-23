I got pregnant without knowing he’s married – Lady laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lady has taken to social media to cry out after discovering that the man she took in for was already married with kids.
The lady has recounted her tale as she explains that she’s finding it difficult financially after she ran away from home to be with the man.

Read an excerpt from her story below:

“Good evening ma,

I really need your help on something,

I can’t conceal it anymore,

I’ve made a big mistake of my life,

I fell for someone who I thought meant well for me 3 years ago, we have been on and off..

He promised to be there for me even followed me to my grandparents house,

I won’t lie I took in for him but I was naive so it resulted to abor*ion which he paid for it, Getting to this year, we started communicating again, we kindled and he was still proposing to me as he claims till I found out around April I didn’t see my period I told him about it and he said i should keep it, I’m ready to keep it at as a consolation for my first mistake”

