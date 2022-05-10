I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child – Van Vicker tells ChaCha Eke’s husband (Video)

Nigerian actress ChaCha Eke and Ghanaian actor Van Vicker have sparked reactions online after a video from their movie set emerged on social media.

The actors in their Instagram page, revealed that they are working on a project, titled “Seven daughters”.

Apparently, Chacha and Van played the role of a couple in the movie and she got pregnant for him.

While on set of the movie, Van created a humourous scene, where he called out Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani, and taunted him about getting his wife, ChaCha pregnant.

However, Chacha Eke repeatedly stated that Van Vicker’s claims were only valid in the movie they were working on.

Captioning the video, Van sarcastically asked how Austin Faani was faring.

SEE VIDEO BELOW: