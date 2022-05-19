“I had to ‘settle’ the whole airport so as to make my flight” – Dababy cries out as he flies out of Nigeria (Video)

Popular American rapper, Dababy has lamented that he had to settle a lot of airport officials before he could make his flight.

Recall that the rapper had touched down Nigeria few days ago to meet up with Davido for their music video shoot.

The rapper was greeted by a overwhelming crowd of supporters who stormed out to welcome him to Lagos.

Dababy who has finally completed what he had come for made a video of himself in an airplane jetting out of Nigeria, with a caption which lamented how he had to pay the whole airport before he could make his flight out of the country.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

