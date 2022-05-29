TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull…

Actor Sam Ajibola replies those who said his son looks like…

“She likes sleeping in between my husband and I” – Lady laments…

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months after separation from husband

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular dancer and Instagram influencer, Korra obidi discloses her current dating status after separation with her husband, Justin Dean.
Recall that the dancer had married her white husband, Justin in 2017 and had two kids with him.

Their relationship had hit a rock few months ago as they claimed cheating against the other, resulting to many secrets being released on social media.
They duo had repeatedly called each other out on social media as they aired each other’s dirty laundry for everyone on social media to see.

In a new development, while playing a TikTok game, the mother of two has revealed that she’s back into the dating space. A voice could be heard urging people not to go back to their ex, the dancer however, captioned the video: “I already did”.

READ ALSO

Korra Obidi shares adorable photos of her daughters, June…

“Justin Dean is typing” – Netizens react as Korra Obidi…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull off his trousers…

Actor Sam Ajibola replies those who said his son looks like Obasanjo

“She likes sleeping in between my husband and I” – Lady laments inseparable bond…

Osas Ighodaro called out for allegedly sleeping with married colleague, Stan Nze

Lady in viral leaked Akwa Ibom tape narrates how it happened (Video)

Osinachi family fix date for late singer’s burial, hints at returning bride…

“Someone told me that my father used my legs to make money” –…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months after…

Man buys 2022 BMW for his mum to celebrate her while alive (Photos)

Men with good intentions are boring – Lady says

Whitemoney, Tega, and others turn up as Emmanuel launches fitness brand (Video)

Man narrates horrible experience at house party where armed robbers attended

They want to kill a superstar – Portable says after surviving another auto…

“Toyin lies too much” – Caroline Hutchings hits back at Toyin Lawani, spills…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More