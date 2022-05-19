TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian mother with the username @eddielicious01 on tiktok has shared a video of her little son crying to follow her.

In the video, her son was seen crying seriously to her through the burglary protector in a plea for her to take him along with her to where she is going.

While appealing to his mother to take him along with her, he was heard screaming “mummy kiss me and let me go out with you because I love you. I love you but you don’t want to see me with your eyes.”

His mother kissed him and he went on to claim that his stomach aches every time he cries.

Sharing the video, @eddielicious01 wrote in her caption, “this boy likes to blackmail me.”

