I made up my mind to marry my wife when she gave me 1k in school – Married man shares

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A man has revealed the surprising reason that had motivated him to get married to his spouse years back when they were still in school.
Sharing his story, the man revealed that what had influenced his decision was the 1k she had given to him when they were still students in school, at that time, he had made his decision to marry her.

The man took to twitter to write:

“I made up my mind to marry my wife when she gave me 1k in school so that I could travel to my village to get some food stuff.

This was like 2 weeks after we started dating. I told her this for the first time yesterday & she acted like she didn’t remember.

But she was smiling.”
See some of the reactions gathered from social media users:

