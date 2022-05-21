I no d0 again – Lady shares her experience after dating an older man

A lady simply identified as @BrightCyprain has taken to Twitter to share her experience dating an older man.

She shared her story during an open discussion on microblogging platform, twitter.

She announced that she was done dating older men explaining that her reasons for saying so was because she tried dating an older man who kept reminding her of their age difference and how every attempt at intimacy always felt like molestation.

Sharing her experience with the older man, the lady wrote via Twitter:

“Tried this dating thing with an older man for few months, small issue, he’ll go “is it because I brought myself low to your age level?” so please please please. Intimacy will always feel like Molestation. Abeg.”