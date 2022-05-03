Popular singer, Chidinma Ekile has recounted how she got convinced to switch from secular to gospel music.

Opening up on the transition, Chidinma Ekile in a recent chat, disclosed that she went on a retreat for 3 months, prayed and fasted on a mountain top to hear from God.

According to her, she took a break from social media and everything, just to be God alone.

She said,

“The whole journey wasn’t easy, while on the retreat, it was a lot of work, at some point, I was tired and wanted to run away, it was overwhelming…The spiritual exercise made me know it was time because I didn’t want to do it without God.

I didn’t have a phone with me that period, I will go up to the mountain top praying and in one of those times i got tired and started hearing voices and the one that was clear to me at the time was the one that told me to jump of the cliff in the middle of the night,

I moved closer and closer to the cliff, I thought I was going to jump but there was something holding me back….I already stretched out my arms to jump, but I then felt a barricade which naturally wasn’t there…these were some of the encounters that made me know it was time”