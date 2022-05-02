I promise to win Grammy one day – White Money says as he turns to rapper (Video)

Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as White Money, a reality TV star and singer, has revealed a snippet of the music he plans to use to win international awards.

In a video, the Big Brother Naija winner restated his claim that he will one day win a Grammy, but this time he made it a promise.

White Money delivered some rap verses in which he reiterated his promise to win a Grammy.

Sharing the clip, he wrote;

”Don’t Forget To Practice Courage & at all times keep your faith alive 🔑💯”

Watch video below;

It my be recalled that in December 2021, the BBNaija star declared that he will bring home global music awards like MTV, Grammys and BET.

White Money stated this in reaction to critics who are opposed him pursuing a music career.