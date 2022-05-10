I spent millions to train you in school, don’t disappoint me – Man warns girlfriend as she begins NYSC programme

A Nigerian man has issued a subtle warning to his corp member girlfriend not to break his heart or make him regret everything he has done for her.

In a social media video, the girlfriend, who appears to have recently returned from

NYSC orientation camp, was seen wearing her uniform.

She was on the phone while standing over her boyfriend, who was on the floor. He jokingly inquired as to who she was calling, but she laughed it off without saying it.

He then warned her not to disappoint him because he had spent millions of dollars sending her to school. She then gave her man the corpers salute, as is customary in camp to do so.

Watch the video below;