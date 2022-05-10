TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A man has cried out on social media over a particular lady who has been in his house for over a week and has refused to leave.

The man in a post shared by relationship blogger, Joro Olomofin, lamented over the fact that the lady has no plans of leaving his house after spending over one week already.

He said:

“A girl has been at my place for eight good days now. She is nice and all. Not my girlfriend though. She cooks, she cleans, she irons. She even helped me to sew one trouser like that I love so much.

I want her to leave my place but I don’t know how to tell her because she has gone home to bring more stuffs again.

Another girl is coming on Wednesday because I heard this very girl on the phone with her mom she said she will come home may 13th.

Ahh another week. I don’t know o. How do I tell her to go in a nice way so she can come back and cook and clean again. I like her but I’m not 100% sure. You get. But I want her to come back. I don’t want to offend.”

