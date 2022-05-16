TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean…

AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

See fresh evidence of Korra Obidi’s cheating habits while…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician Galadima chides TV host Seun Okinbaloye during live TV interview (Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

Popular politician, Buba Galadima has told prominent Channels TV presenter Seun Okinbaloye that he reckons the TV host might be losing his brain after he asked him a question.
This reportedly happened on Sunday, May 15, when the prominent politician visited the TV station to discuss politics of the nation.

While the interview progressed, Seun Okinbaloye had quizzed Galadima on whether his political party, NNPP has, in his words, ” the political structure to win an election”.
Seemingly irked by the question, the politician responded to the TV host saying, “Seun, I think you’re losing your brain somehow. You don’t know me?”

According to Galadima, when the party is given a chance, free of electoral malpractices, his party would surely win the presidential election.

READ ALSO

2023: Business mogul gifts Tinubu N100 million to buy APC…

2023: Wike declares presidential bid, says ‘I have the…

The politician also added: “That is my field. Like you, I would want you always to interview me because I know you can…”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean with 19-year-old…

AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

See fresh evidence of Korra Obidi’s cheating habits while pregnant with my child…

Real reasons house of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri was demolished

Davido comes under fire for gifting his daughter, Imade a Burna Boy lookalike…

“I am virgin, we didn’t have an affair” – Justin Dean’s alleged Brazilian…

AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I dislike seeing malicious people posting my child –Davido’s baby mama,…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician Galadima…

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz Daniel as they…

Respect other people’s culture and religion – Blessing Okoro

Funke Akindele reveals names of twin sons weeks after their faces got exposed

“I’m still in love with my ex girlfriend” – Married man…

Korra Obidi replies fan who wished for her to get back together with her husband

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More