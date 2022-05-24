TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels allegedly exits matrimonial home over Ned Nwoko’s…

I will do everything for this woman – Man narrates how his…

Video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko heightens pregnancy…

I urgently need a man that will marry me – Eucharia Anunobi cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has revealed her burning desire to have a man to call her own.

In her recent interview with BBC News ibo, the actress discussed issues related to marriage and values.

READ ALSO

Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly having an affair…

“If you don’t know the shoe size of your spouse, you are…

She also disclosed during the interview that she wants the world to know that she intends to settle down or gently but needs a great man to approach her.

She said;

“My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome. He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that is all I can say”

“Please I use this opportunity to tell the world that I need a man urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels allegedly exits matrimonial home over Ned Nwoko’s new wife…

I will do everything for this woman – Man narrates how his wife helped him…

Video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko heightens pregnancy speculations

Regina Daniels reacts as husband, Ned Nwoko makes comment about marriage to…

Zoo Attendant trying to impress tourists pays the ultimate price as his finger…

Embattled man seeks advice over girlfriend who finds it difficult to say…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays with her

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

You look like man…Your girlfriend fine pass me? – Boma, Beatrice trade words at…

Tonto Dikeh reacts as Bobrisky shares rare photo of her in retaliation for…

Pregnant wife confronts husband’s side chick over affair with her husband

Reactions as Kizz Daniel reveals the meaning of his song, ‘Buga’

Korra Obidi shares adorable photos of her daughters, June and Athena

I urgently need a man that will marry me – Eucharia Anunobi cries out

Woman who was pregnant for six years shares touching story after giving birth to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More