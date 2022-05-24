I urgently need a man that will marry me – Eucharia Anunobi cries out

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has revealed her burning desire to have a man to call her own.

In her recent interview with BBC News ibo, the actress discussed issues related to marriage and values.

She also disclosed during the interview that she wants the world to know that she intends to settle down or gently but needs a great man to approach her.

She said;

“My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome. He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that is all I can say”

“Please I use this opportunity to tell the world that I need a man urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.”