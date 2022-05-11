TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their…

Mercy is an ashew0, she’s nothing to me – First wife…

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas…

‘I will love you forever’ – Tonto Dikeh tells Genevieve Nnaji

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tonto Dikeh, a Nigerian actress, recently eulogized and praised her colleague actress, Genevieve Nnaji, in a social media post.

Tonto made the post on Instagram, a popular social media platform, using her verified social media handle.

Sharing a photo of Genevieve, Tonto wrote;

READ ALSO

Genevieve Nnaji finally breaks silence on being hospitalized…

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in…

“Since the day you treated me like a younger sister and not a fan nor junior colleague I knew I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER…
To know you, is to deeply LOVE YOU MAMA🥰🌹”

Her post comes after a top Nigerian blogger on Instagram made some wild allegations about Genevieve.

The post that the blogger made reads;

“Hello tueh tueh, please pray for Actress @genevievennaji as this is a trying time for her .

According to information reaching Vawulence headquarters, the actress is currently down with ment issue and currently taking treatment in Houston Texas, Genevieve has been admitted for psychosis in a hospital in Texas(Name withheld) she went Loco some months ago. they are hiding the info like say tomorrow no dey and we can’t help but tell her fans so they can put her in their prayers, fans has been questioning her weird attitude of recent on ig and the fans has been clueless, some are even dragging her that she is proud, why can she unfollow everyone, bla bla bla, the truth is they had to take her phone from her and archive all her post,Can you remember when she was posting plenty random weird stuffs? Then she tattooed a cross on her wrist with a blade, was so terrible that they had to keep an eye on her, she was admitted sometimes this year and we hope she recovers fast, her media aid are really working overtime to keep the story out of the public but I feel they should let the world know so they can’t put Her in their prayers and not drag her unnecessarily,they can come out to debunk it ooo, but it is what it is, they know the truth, sometimes I feel fame demands too much from these celebrities, because what🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ she fine, get charisma, has one of the best brand for Nollywood, why drug again ??? Why? I think say Na only lesbianism we go tackle with Gene ooo not knowing that is just by the way,💔💔💔LORD TAKE CHARGE, IS FAME REALLY WORTH ONES LIFE, IS IT WORTH THE STRESS, i come in peace ooo, Pray for Genny, she is not proud to have unfollowed everybody, her media aid did that, I no sabi wetin them Dey cover. Igi ewedu oni wo pawa ooo. SAY NO TO DRUGS.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their romantic affair

Mercy is an ashew0, she’s nothing to me – First wife of Mercy…

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child – Van Vicker…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a hotel

Sex scandal: Apostle Suleman reacts as Stephanie Otobo releases intimate…

Genevieve Nnaji reportedly hospitalized over mental issues caused by drug abuse…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Doctor who was allegedly sent by Apostle Suleiman to kill Stephanie Otobo,…

Yul Edochie allegedly planning to label post about 2nd wife and their child as a…

‘I will love you forever’ – Tonto Dikeh tells Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji finally breaks silence on being hospitalized over drug abuse and…

I still want her to cook and clean my house – Man seeks advice on how to…

Married woman sent packing after reporting her husband to pastor

Mercy Eke reacts after being accused of fighting with MC Galaxy over money from…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More