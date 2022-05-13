TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year…

“It has gotten to the point where I will speak”…

Reactions as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin…

I will never go broke – Lady says while flaunting bundles of N20, N50 (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds online has captured a young Nigerian lady showing off wads of N20 and N50 she received at her birthday.

In the video going viral on social media, the lady was seen showing off her dance moves with huge wads of cash placed in front of her.

As she danced joyfully, she was heard screaming that she would never go broke again in life.

READ ALSO

I believe men should make money before they fall in love –…

Lady narrates what her madam did to her after catching her…

It was gathered that the money was sprayed on her by her friends at her recent birthday party.

Reacting to the video, Nigerians tackled her as they claimed that the money she was flaunting is too small.

Opeyemi said,
“U are already broke. This money too small to do anything. Better start praying”.

Watch video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year old husband

“It has gotten to the point where I will speak” – Yul Edochie…

Reactions as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin reintroduces herself…

Lady narrates what her madam did to her after catching her with her husband…

Isbae U makes more shocking revelation on his crashed relationship with Mummy Wa

Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife in Lagos after 19 years (video)

Nkechi Blessing Sunday reacts after ex-lover accused her of wearing an underwear…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I will never go broke – Lady says while flaunting bundles of N20, N50…

“If you fail, I’ll buy another form for you” – Father…

Man cries bitterly after inviting pretty lady he met online only for her to…

Don Jazzy’s ex wife, Michelle opens up on reason for crashed marriage (Video)

Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife in Lagos after 19 years (video)

Davido’s ex-lover, Sira Kente miraculously survives a terrible accident (photos)

It’s time to lock up my page, enough of the cruise – Yul Edochie’s 2nd wife Judy…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More