I will show you all, wait for my private jet – Blessing CEO threatens after being called out for bragging

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Blessing Nkiru Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, recently published a lengthy article in which she discussed the purchase of a

The relationship expert admitted that she still has trouble believing she owns a house.

Blessing Okoro said the public would never comprehend how a day that was supposed to be pleasant for her developed into a catastrophe and disgrace since she was flaunting another man’s house.

Blessing Okoro described how the words tore her apart and how she begged God to shame her naysayers.

Following her remark, critics chastised her for flaunting her home, with some claiming that only the poor flaunt theirs.

The negative reaction enraged Blessing Okoro, who rushed to her Instagram account to slam her detractors, claiming that when celebrities like Davido and Linda Ikeji flaunt themselves, no one reacts badly, but her ‘little bragging’ is causing a fuss.

The mother of two assured her detractors that after she had her private jet, she’d brag even more.

She wrote;

Davido even show u hair him barb for 100k 😀😀.
Una dey ment . Is it ur bragging😂😂
Linda show U are house .
Ceo Sayavet show u ,
And many other.
E reach my turn u say rich people don’t show off .
Ogun kee u . Na poor people one show off 😀

