Nigerian actress, Temi Otedola has revealed how people tend to associate her success with her father’s wealth, despite her efforts.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television, the young actress got honest about how it is living with her last name.

She also opened up about how she tries to combat the assumptions that come with it and also gave her thoughts on what Davido said about rags to riches in Nigeria.

In her words,

“People love a rags to riches story and there’s so much to commend in that when someone is able to, without any help, come up from nothing. But I think to a certain point, if you’ve come from a privileged background, that privilege can only take you so far.

And hard work, determination, and being a good person will take you the rest of that 40 or 50 percent, however it may. Because there are a lot of people that come from very privileged backgrounds that end up not maybe being in fields or to put it bluntly, not working hard.

So I think at some point, people only work with you when your background backs up your talent and your hard work backs up your talent. That’s why I also make sure every set I’m on, I work as hard or more hard than any other person on that set. I arrive before everyone else arrives.

I leave after everyone leaves. And sometimes you have to go that extra mile because people are ready to discount every thing you’re doing immediately like “oh, that’s just that person’s daughter, that’s just that person’s son”. Sometimes you actually have to do a little bit more, especially when it comes to being paid for the work you’re doing as well.

Cuz they think “oh you don’t need the money” right? But I’m running it as a business like everybody else. And to make a name for yourself. Everybody at the end of the day wants to make a name for themselves.

I would spend my whole life with people only associating me with my father and that’s just the way it is, there’s not really much I can do. All I can do is focus on my own work, how I can change the narrative, and I’ve also realized that the most important thing is how I feel about the work I’m doing.

So I really block out all that white noise, all that background noise, and the main thing is am I proud with the work I’m doing and is it resonating with at least a few people who actually appreciate the work I’m doing.”