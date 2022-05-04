BBNaija’s Angel reveals what she would do rather than propose to a man

Big Brother season 6 (shine ya eye), Angel Agnes Smith has revealed what she will do before proposing to any man.

Angel made this known while responding to a question that was thrown open on Twitter, asking women if they would propose to a man.

Answering the question, Angel said before proposing to any man, she would first lick all the muds in Mile 12.

See her reaction;

Meanwhile, the Big Brother Naija reunion has yet to air, many housemates have been shading and dragging themselves.

Sameul Jacob, also known as Sammie, has revealed details about what Tega did to him and his former love interest, Angel JB Smith.

Sammie participated in an Instagram live session with Emmanuel Umoh, during which he shockingly revealed that Tega stole his and Angel’s chicken.