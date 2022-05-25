TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with…

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays…

If Headies give any of my awards to anybody else there’ll be big problem – Portable sends stern warning (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial music star, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has stated that it would result to a problem if any of his Headies Awards is given to other singers.

Portable

It can be recalled that the organizers of Headies Awards had dropped the nominee lists and the zazzo star was nominated in two categories.

READ ALSO

Portable excited as he bags two nominations for 2022 Headies…

Portable splashes millions on new Lexus

The singer had taken to his social media page to express his joy over the news as he had always wanted to win or get nominated for the prestigious Award.
The singer has now sent warning to organizers of the event not to present his award to anybody else except him.

He queried whether there exists anybody in the category which he was chosen that is as famous as he is.

He believes he is well accepted and widely known by people than other artist and had warned the organizers of not cheating him.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with a girl

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws marries…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays with her

Bobrisky exposes the WhatsApp message Tonto Dikeh sent to him as their fight…

Why I slept with my cousin for one year – Man opens up

Reactions as Kizz Daniel reveals the meaning of his song, ‘Buga’

Nigerian girl dumps her man after she saw him selling pure water, not knowing he…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

If Headies give any of my awards to anybody else there’ll be big problem –…

“He needs to pay me for using ‘Odogwu’ for his business” – Burna Boy calls…

2baba makes unusual video post with teary eyes; stirs questions as he begs God…

Reactions as Wizkid begins marriage plans; heightens anticipation with comment…

“Stop insulting me” – Regina Daniels reacts as mother furiously accuses her of…

“She should have taken lessons from BBNaija’s Khloe” Toke Makinwa ridiculed as…

Photo Story: Pastor donates mini estate, car to Deborah Samuel’s parents

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More