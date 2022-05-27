TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Zicsaloma called out for allegedly demanding to sleep with…

Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike finally breaks silence…

“No be Yul Edochie be this?” – Video of Yul…

If my love for you is fake, may my m0ther never live long – Lady professes her love

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of a lady swearing on her mother’s life just to prove her love for someone has sparked reactions on social media.

In the video, she was heard assuring her suspected lover that the love she feels is real and not fake.

She went further to swear on her mother’s life that if her love is fake, may her mother never live long.

READ ALSO

‘It is better to have a child with someone you’re not in…

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without…

She said she would have sworn on her own life but it doesn’t mean anything to her. But

“Koko if my love was fake, may the sand bear me witness. Let my mom never live long. I would have swear with my life but it means nothing. So I will swear with my mom’s own. May she never live long.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Zicsaloma called out for allegedly demanding to sleep with upcoming male skit…

Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike finally breaks silence following…

“No be Yul Edochie be this?” – Video of Yul Edochie and a lady…

“Stop insulting me” – Regina Daniels reacts as mother furiously accuses her of…

‘It is better to have a child with someone you’re not in love with’ – Yvonne…

Fans react as Tems is spotted smoking cigar during vacation in US (Video)

Romantic scene of Lizzy Gold and Yul Edochie spark reactions (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

If my love for you is fake, may my m0ther never live long – Lady professes…

Beautiful wife breaks down in tears as her husband gifts her a brand new car as…

I will be very annoyed if I see anybody I don’t know at my wedding –…

Lady shares her experience with little niece who wanted to unlock her phone

Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally…

God gave me 59 children after 5 years of childlessness – Woman shares…

Why I stopped wearing wigs – Adesua Etomi sparks reactions with her recent…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More