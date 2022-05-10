If my sons’ wives hurt them, they will see Lion – Actress, Omoni Oboli warns

Omobi Oboli, a Nollywood actress, has issued a public service announcement to women who abuse, stating that she will not tolerate their excesses.

The mother of three boys stated that men already face many challenges in life, and that some women ‘witches’ are adding to the problem.

Oboli stated that she is a sweet person who will treat her daughter-in-laws nicely, but if any of her sons are harmed, the Lion in her will be unleashed.

She announced this on her Instagram story, emphasizing that her actions would astound them.

”Men are going through a lot too! Some women are witches! I’m a mom of boys. I’m the sweetest person. My sons’ girlfriends and wives will enjoy me immensely but if you try to hurt my son, my sister in the lord! You will see a LION! E go shock you! #NoToDomestic Olence #GenderBasedViolence”, she wrote.

See her post: