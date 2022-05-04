If your girlfriend steals money from her parents to give you, wife her – Relationship Coach

A popular social media marriage and relationship coach has given men advice on the type of girlfriend they should look for before turning her to a wife.

The user @jon_d_doe stated that if a man is dating a girl who steals from her parents and gives him the money, he should ‘wife her’ right away.

He believes that if she secretly gives him money in public to pay for both of them, it is a sign that she is a wife material.

He composed;

”Are you dating a girl that has ‘stolen’ money from her parents to help you out before? Are you dating a girl that’ll sneak food out of her home just so you can eat? Are you dating a girl that’ll squeeze money into your hands so she doesn’t pay directly? Make sure you wife her.”

Read below: