If your man is a backside lover, then be careful he is cheater – Pretty Mike updates ladies

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, better known as Pretty Mike, a controversial social media sensation, has shared his thoughts on some of the reasons why men cheat in their various relationships.

Men who love women’s backsides, according toPretty Mike, have a proclivity to cheat.

He shared his opinion via his Instagram page, where he wrote,

“Mike I just want to state a simple truth that would be beneficial to your mental health and peace of mind as an honest lover. Listen up!If your man is a backside/backyard lover, I mean if your man likes Big Yansh”… just know that he’s a chronic cheat, no statistics is needed for proof. Infact! If he’s with you because of your bumbum, know that he can never be redeemed from cheating🤔.Have you seen what is out there🍑? With the consistent emergence of new booties, varying in all shapes, colors,sizes,cuts and curves 😍…you really think your man would keep it in his pants for just you? Are you kidding? Know this and know peace! Never think he’s a kept man, if he is a ikebe super lover🤣……. As long as new asses continue to leave the surgeon’s table and emerge on iG explore🙈, he will always cheat. #SpeakingForMyGender #TheTemptationOutThereisTooMuch #TheThickerTheBetter #AssLoverGroupOfCompanies #HusbandMaterial #OdogwuBitters.”

