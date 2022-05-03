I’m a billionaire’ – BBNaija star, Mercy Eke brags

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Eke, the ‘Pepperdem’ winner of Big Brother Naija, has exposed her financial situation on social media.

This comes after the reality TV star said that she has been added to her secondary school’s Whatsapp group and expressed joy for this, stating that it is fantastic to be back with lots of memories and reconnected with the girls from the 2008 set.

In response, a fan stated that her friends will be proud to have a famous billionaire among them.

Another fan objected to the fact that she is a billionaire, but Mercy Eke insisted that she is one.

Reacting to her declaration on Instagram, one @sohighx wrote; Before you put mouth this matter, make sure your account balance fit buy house for island. She relas and has being taken carof.

onismate; She is, calculating her endorsements, gigs, tips, royalties and investments, she’s a billionaire in her own right.. What do you do for a living? Show us your tax report

