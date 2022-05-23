“I’m not a lesbian” – Bobrisky blasts ladies asking him out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has slammed ladied who have been requesting to go on a date with him.

The self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’ claimed that ladies have been sending him messages expressing their interest to date him.

He however made it clear that nothing can work between him and any lady because he is not a “lesbian”.

Bobrisky claimed that he is currently a lady and cannot move with someone who’s of the same gender with him.

In his words:

“Dis is a public announcement!!!!
I have plenty girls in my dm telling me that they want us to date bla bla!!! I’m a girl now so how do you want us to date? I’m not a lesbian now.”

