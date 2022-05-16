TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean…

AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

See fresh evidence of Korra Obidi’s cheating habits while…

“I’m still in love with my ex girlfriend” – Married man cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as Adewale Omooba has taken to Twitter to reveal that he is still very much in love with his ex girlfriend, despite being married.

Sharing his story, Adewala also claimed that his wife is aware of the strong feelings he has towards his ex.

In his words:

READ ALSO

Real reasons house of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince…

Davido’s ex-lover, Sira Kente miraculously survives a…

“I’m still very much in love with the last babe I dated before marrying my wife. It should have been her but her mother was vehemently against her marrying outside catholic. She’s everything I ever wanted that my wife isn’t.

My wife knows this, I’ve told her severally to her face hoping she’d try to be better in the very many little little things for which I prefer my ex over her.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean with 19-year-old…

AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

See fresh evidence of Korra Obidi’s cheating habits while pregnant with my child…

Real reasons house of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri was demolished

Davido comes under fire for gifting his daughter, Imade a Burna Boy lookalike…

“I am virgin, we didn’t have an affair” – Justin Dean’s alleged Brazilian…

“Why my husband loves it when I wear jalabiyas” Regina Daniels spills

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz Daniel as they…

Respect other people’s culture and religion – Blessing Okoro

Funke Akindele reveals names of twin sons weeks after their faces got exposed

“I’m still in love with my ex girlfriend” – Married man…

Korra Obidi replies fan who wished for her to get back together with her husband

Why Korra Obidi wants to destr0y me – Justin Dean finally opens up

Alleged Blasphemy: Photos of Late Deborah Samuel’s parents

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More