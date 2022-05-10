TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady who slapped her mother while making a tiktok video has lamented bitterly over her actions.

In a viral video making the rounds online, the lady was seen standing close to her mother before raising her hand and landing a slap on her mom’s cheek.

The video provoked Nigerians who felt that she took her desire for ‘views’ to the extreme length.

However, in a recent update, the lady revealed that she has been begging her mother to forgive her over her actions.

According to her, she has been kneeling and begging her mother who was left heartbroken over the surprising incident.

“Oh my God I’m still on my knees begging my mummy”, the lady wrote with crying emojis.

Watch video below:

