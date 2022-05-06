I’m the hottest, most talked about actress – Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has claimed to be the hottest and most talked about actress following her recent weight loss.

The 38-year-old made this claim in an Instagram post which she shared via her official page.

Sharing a lovely photo of herself, Eniola wrote: “Most talked about. Hottest.”

This is coming shortly after she confessed that since she began her weight loss, her body, boobs and thighs have changed.

In a video uploaded on the social media platform, the actress said,

“Ever since I’ve been losing weight, a whole lot of things have changed from my body to my boobs to my tummy to my thighs.”

“The attention I get now is quite overwhelming, feels like I’m a newborn baby. It’s a new life for me and a new journey so walk with me on and be a partaker.”