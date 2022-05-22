‘I’m truly sorry’- Maureen Esisi apologizes for ‘laughing’ at Blossom Chukwujekwu’s new wife

Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has apologized for a comment she made recently.

Days ago, news made rounds that Blossom Chukwujekwu was getting married again after his divorce with, Maureen.

A barrage of reactions had trailed the news as netizens took to comment section to air their opinions about the new bride.

Some social media users had taken to the comment section of Maureen to make fun of the new wife, with one in particular who had said that the actor had left a hhoott woman for another thing.

Some had also taken to Maureen’s page to make fun of her regarding her crashed marriage with some calling her horrible names.

A laughing comment had been spotted which was assumed to be in reaction to the lady who had made fun of Blossom’s new wife.

Maureen Esisi has, in lengthy public apology, explained that the comment was in response to another person who had called her horrible names and not the person who had made fun of Blossom’s new wife.

She wrote:

“I tried to find the actual comment where this was made and I couldn’t find it. I guess the Adamma lady must have been trolled enough to go look for her comment and take it down. It’s EXTREMELY important to me that i clear the Air cos really, no bride should go through such EVER. I actually had to reach out to a blog to see if they got the full munch but that was how it was munched by them.”

“But pls I still must clarify this. The “hahahahhahahaha” comment was meant for one of those two comments under that comment and not the adamma’ comment. Someone had called me all sorts of horrible names and I had at-ed the person and commented the “hahahahahahahaha” but I guess I didn’t double check it before posting my comment so it got posted without the person’s handle making it look like I was replying adamma instead of the troll. I know I play just too much but I would NEVER EVER be that mean to anyone ever and NOONE deserves such cruelty and of all days, on their Big day. All Said, I apologize to the Lovely Bride, it was very careless of me. I’m Truly Sorry.”

