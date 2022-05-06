“It feels so good being the most talked about man on the planet” – Yul Edochie brags after taking second wife

Popular actor, Yul Edochie has bragged about being the most talked about man on the planet, stating that it “feels so good”.

The polygamous actor made headlines some days ago after he announced that he welcomed a child with actress Judy Austin Muoghalu.

Speaking on reactions of people towards his second marriage and how he trended massively on social media platforms and blogs, he said,

“I no go lie. It feels good breaking the Internet. Most talked about man on the planet. 2nd week in a row. E dey sweet sha.”

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actor graced an Instagram live session with famous show promoter Paul Okoye, where he revealed how he anticipated that fans who knew little or nothing about his private life would trolled him.

In his words;

“I expect people to react that way, it’s the love they have for me, but at the same time, people are talking about something they don’t know the root. There is always a reason for something,”